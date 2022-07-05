Twitter Adds Back Nofollow Attributes To Links

A few weeks or so ago, Twitter removed nofollow attributes from its links. Well, it seems like now those nofollow link attributes were added back. Glenn Gabe spotted this on this past Friday, right before the long July 4th weekend.

Here is a screenshot from Glenn from Friday but yes, the nofollow are still on links at the time I wrote this post:

Oh by the way, Twitter links are nofollowed again. :) @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/BO5kIMOWdX — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 1, 2022

So there goes that link building strategy - joking if that was not obvious...

As I wrote when Twitter removed nofollows from the links, I said I doubt Google would count them anyway.

In any event, figured I'd report on this so you are all updated on the current state of links on Twitter. :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.