Google Creates A Landing Page With Major Ranking Updates Timeline

Google has created a new landing page in the Google Search Central help documentation section for the latests major algorithm updates. This is only the updates Google deems "relevant to website owners" and most hyperlink to their announcements on their blog about these updates.

The new page is over at developers.google.com/search/updates/ranking and is a short brief list, in chronological order, of the updates that happened that Google confirmed since January 2020. This is not a comprehensive list of the unconfirmed updates as well, go to my Google Updates section to go back in time to 2003 or just search the Was There A Google Update microsite as well.

Here is a screenshot of this page as it is today (click to enlarge):

I wonder how long it will take for this page to rank for [google ranking updates] in Google Search.

