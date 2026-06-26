Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 2026 Spam Update Hits Hard, Google Ads Strength Match Labels, AI Reporting Access & More

Jun 26, 2026 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

This week, Google released the June 2026 spam update, Google said it was a normal spam update but it does feel like this one started a bit earlier and was a big one. Yes, we covered on Sunday what we thought was a Google update that focused on black hat techniques. Google Search Console’s AI performance report is rolling out to more users. Google’s John Mueller explained when an impression is counted in that AI report. Google also posted a big help document on how the AI controls work in Search Console. Google’s page indexing report is delayed over two weeks. Google said when it comes to site moves, it is impossible to know the outcome ahead of time. Google AI Mode ask anything box now is testing autocomplete. Google AI Overviews is testing a button to send searchers to the web only tab. Google Ads is testing strongest match and strong match labels on sponsored results. Google Ads has new data named unique search categories with clicks, conversions and impressions. Google Ads will soon allow some final URLs to redirect to different domains. Google Ads expands financial advertiser verification across 24 EU markets. Google Ads rolls out text disclaimers to all advertisers. Google Ads is rolling out Maximize Conversion Value bidding for Standard Shopping campaigns. Google Ads API version 24.2 is out with new features and security. Google AdSense Multiplex ads ad request reporting is changing. Google Business Profiles has this new Collected info action button. Google added a messages button that has an AI agent to Business Profiles. Google created a new policy document for Subscription linking for news publishers but then removed it. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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