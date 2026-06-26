New: Google Ads Maximize Conversion Value Bidding For Standard Shopping

Jun 26, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Conversion Hero

Google Ads seems to be rolling out Maximize Conversion Value bidding within Standard Shopping campaigns. You might see under the Budget and bidding optimization setting for your Standard Shopping campaigns, the bid option for "Maximize conversion value."

I spotted this via Yash Mandlesha who posted this screenshot on LinkedIn of the new option - here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Maximize Conversion Value Standard Shopping

Yash Mandlesha wrote, "Until now, if you wanted to optimize towards conversion value, you had to use a Target ROAS. Now it appears you can optimize for conversion value without setting a tROAS target."

"The problem was that if you wanted Google's value-based bidding, you had to give it a ROAS target," Yash added. "Many advertisers were running feed-only PMax campaigns just to get access to Maximize Conversion Value bidding without that constraint. That may no longer be necessary."

We partially covered this in our story about Google Ads Smart Bidding Strategies Target CPA & Target ROAS Updates at the end.

It seems a lot of PPCers are excited to try this new option out.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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