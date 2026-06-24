Google Ads Will Soon Allow Some Final URLs To Redirect To A Different Domain

Jun 24, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Redirect

Google is updating its Google Ads Destination Mismatch policy in early July 2026 to allow the final URL to redirect to a different domain in some cases, with prior approval from Google. This was previously not allowed, as ads generally should take you to the final destination URL, but in some cases, Google Ads will allow it.

Google wrote, "In June, 2026, Google will update its Destination Mismatch policy to specify that redirects from an ad’s final URL that take the user to a different domain are allowed in certain circumstances, with prior approval."

It is unclear how one would request approval from Google, would it be a specific form, a button in the Google Ads interface, would you have to reach out to your Google rep?

Google offered an example of where this would be allowed: "Consumer packaged goods manufacturers may want to redirect users to a pre-approved list of retailer destinations where the advertised product is available for purchase."

Google added that this change will take effect in early July of this year.

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