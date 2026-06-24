Google AdSense Multiplex Ads Changes Ad Request Reporting

Jun 24, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense Multiplex Hero

Google is making a change to how it reports on the Multiplex ads units, where starting on June 23, 2026 where Google will report every ad in the grid as its own ad request. Previously, ads in a Multiplex ad unit are counted as one ad request with multiple impressions for each slot within the grid.

Multiplex ads are a type of native ad format that serve multiple ads in a grid within an ad unit. This format is customizable—you can change the style to fit your site.

Publishers often place Multiplex ad units at the end of articles or in sidebars. This is because they can help to effectively monetize the end of a user's journey on a page or site. Multiplex ad units provide a way for you to show ads to users who have finished consuming your content.

Here is what they look like:

Google Adsense Multiplex Ads

Starting June 23, 2026, Google will report every ad in the grid as its own ad request.

Google said you can expect "an increase in the number of ad requests for your Multiplex ads units." "You should expect a shift in metrics related to ad requests, such as ad requests, matched ad requests, ad request CTR, and coverage," Google added.

You should not see a significant change in total impressions and revenue from this change, Google added. But we will see what Google means by "significant."

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