Daily Search Forum Recap: June 26, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is rolling out Conversion Value Bidding for Standard Shopping campaigns. Google Merchant Center for Agencies has new security roles. Google Ads API will disallow the creation of Smart Campaigns on August 3rd. Google Ads hosted leads form went live for some. Google Business Profiles added and removed a new messaging feature. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, covering the June 2026 spam update.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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