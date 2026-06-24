Google Ads: Unique Search Categories With Clicks, Conversions & Impressions

Jun 24, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Click Report

Google Ads is rolling out new data columns that show unique search categories with clicks, conversions and impressions. This is different from just the clicks column, which is also available in this report.

Arpan Banerjee was the first to spot this, I believe, and he posted about on LinkedIn and wrote, "could these three new Google Ads columns reveal gaps in your search coverage?"

Here is his screenshot of these three new Google Ads columns labeled:

  • Unique search categories with clicks - count of distinct intent-based query groups that received a click in your campaign.
  • Unique search categories with conversions -count of distinct query categories that actually drove a conversion.
  • Unique search categories with impressions - count of distinct query categories your ads showed up for.

Google Ads Unique Search Categories Column

Arpan added, "you can now see how wide your intent coverage actually is, and where clicks and conversions are concentrated vs where they're not."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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