Google has confirmed it is rolling out a limited test in the search results to add labels to the sponsored results. The labels will say "Strongest match" and "Strong match," which represent how relevant those specific ads are to the query.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, pre-announced the test on social; both on LinkedIn and on X and wrote:

We’ll be running a small experiment with adding a "Strongest match" or "Strong match" label to certain Search ads. The goal is simple: to help people instantly identify the most relevant information for their query, and help advertisers connect more effectively with high-intent audiences. We work hard to ensure all the ads people see are relevant to what they’re looking for (that’s what makes them effective, after all) and this experiment uses existing ad quality and relevance signals to badge Search ads that are highly relevant.

Here is the mock-up she shared:

"Right now, this is just an initial experiment rolling out to a small percentage of users in the US to help us assess its value," she added.

Some of you may start seeing this ad label soon.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

Update: Some more info on this:

Hi Anthony, This is a very early test.

The auction dynamics continue to work as they always have.



To your question about how to improve Quality Score. First, it’s important to distinguish between Quality Score and Ad Strength.



Ad Strength is a diagnostic tool that indicates if… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 24, 2026

Hi Anthony, “even though I completely disagree with concept in an ad auction.” – To be extra clear, this does not impact auction dynamics and doesn’t have any impact on which ads are eligible to compete in the auction and get selected to show for a query.



This experiment also… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 24, 2026

Hi Melissa, Quality and relevance are core drivers for both ad positioning and this experiment, but they are applied differently.



Auction dynamics remain the same. Ad Rank (which assesses a combination of the bid, quality & relevance, competitiveness of the auction, and… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 24, 2026