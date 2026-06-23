Google Ads Tests Strongest & Strong Match Labels On Sponsored Results

Jun 23, 2026 - 6:05 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Hero Strong

Google has confirmed it is rolling out a limited test in the search results to add labels to the sponsored results. The labels will say "Strongest match" and "Strong match," which represent how relevant those specific ads are to the query.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, pre-announced the test on social; both on LinkedIn and on X and wrote:

We’ll be running a small experiment with adding a "Strongest match" or "Strong match" label to certain Search ads.

The goal is simple: to help people instantly identify the most relevant information for their query, and help advertisers connect more effectively with high-intent audiences.

We work hard to ensure all the ads people see are relevant to what they’re looking for (that’s what makes them effective, after all) and this experiment uses existing ad quality and relevance signals to badge Search ads that are highly relevant.

Here is the mock-up she shared:

Google Ads Strong Match Sponsored Labels

"Right now, this is just an initial experiment rolling out to a small percentage of users in the US to help us assess its value," she added.

Some of you may start seeing this ad label soon.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

Update: Some more info on this:

 

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