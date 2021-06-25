Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Spam Update, More Ranking Fluctuations, Non AMP In Top Stories & Merchant Center Policy Update

Google released yet another confirmed Google Search update it called a “Spam Update” on June 23rd. This past weekend we saw more of the same ranking fluctuations in Google Search. Do you think Google doesn’t confirm some updates because they worry about webmaster, site owner anxiety? Google said again that it can take several months for Google to reprocess and reevaluate sites after a quality update. Google is now showing non-AMP pages in its top stories carousel. Google has one place for all its Google Search content policies now. Google again said it does not use sentiment for search ranking purposes. Google does not have a notion of page authority, according to John Mueller. Google updated its robots.txt and structured data docs with tons of changes. Google Merchant Center has a new policy that says you can’t say a product is available on the product page and then not available in the cart. Google has a new feature to warn searchers when the results may be unreliable because the topic is new and changing fast. Google News is testing a country filter. Google is also testing brand refinement filters refinements. Google is testing in the local page local pack section refinement buttons that toggle the query. Google My Business is testing new reports for rush hours and more about your business. Google My Business posted a message that the reports may be delayed. Google Ads might not know your quality score metrics in some cases. Google has delayed blocking third party cookies and paused FLoC testing. And a poll n where SEOs go for help when they don’t know the answer. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

