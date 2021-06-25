Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing a pretty cool feature to tell you that its search results may be unreliable because the topic is new and the information is changing. Google has delayed its plans to block third party cookies and paused FLoC testing. Google My Business insights reports may be delayed. Google Ads released a new ad creation tool destination. Also I dug into maybe why Google does not confirm all algorithmic updates, to reduce stress maybe? Plus more and of course, my Friday video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Spam Update, More Ranking Fluctuations, Non AMP In Top Stories & Merchant Center Policy Update
Google released yet another confirmed Google Search update it called a 'Spam Update' on June 23rd. This past weekend we saw more of the same ranking fluctuations in Google Search...
- Google Search Notice For Unreliable Search Results For Quickly Changing Results
Google is testing a new search feature, similar to the feature where it says there are no great matches for your results but for new results. When Google notices that the results for a query are new, that the topic is new, and the results are changing quickly, Google will tell searchers that "it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources."
- Google Delays Plans To Block Cookies Through 2023 & Pauses FLoC
Google announced it is delaying its plans to block third-party cookies to late 2023 and will paused testing of FLoC, its cookieless alternative. Google said "it's become clear that more time is needed across the ecosystem to get this right."
- Google My Business Insights Data May Be Delayed
Google has posted a message at the top of the Google My Business Insights reporting screen that says "data may be delayed." The unusual part is not that the data may be delayed, we see that a lot, the unusual part is that Google posted a notice about it.
- Reminder: Google Prefers To Neutralize Bad Links Automatically
I know we covered this topic countless times but just another reminder, Google prefers to "neutralize" bad links and neutralize spam as opposed to penalize you for those bad links or spam. That means that Google will ignore it, like it isn't there.
- Google Does Not Confirm More Updates To Reduce Fear, Worry & Anxiety?
Do you think Google thinks about how webmasters, SEOs, site owners, publishers would react when it confirms a Google Search algorithm update, prior to announcing it? Does Google think about the worry, fear or anxiety it might cause by confirming or pre-announcing an update?
- Google Ads Creative Studio - One Location To Create Your Video, Display and Audio Ads
This week, Google launched a new location, a singular location, to create and build your video, display and audio ads. This is called the Ads Creative Studio and it brings together a number of Google tools previously found across products like YouTube, Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.
- Martin Splitt Sheep 2021 Edition
It looks like Martin Splitt's neighbor's sheep returned to cut their grass. Last time we saw them was last year back in May and October of 2020. Now here is the 2021 edition. Yes, I know this is not
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hey @dannysullivan this is a SERP I've been tracking for 3 years. The local results always seem to want to only look for businesses that have "weed" in the business name. Tons of local lawn care companies are missing. Organic, Joy Hawkins on Twitter
- If you move them, we'll try to move the associated signals too. Merging/splitting sites tends to take a bit longer, but if these are a handful of pages, and you plan to grow them, it sounds like a reasonable, John Mueller on Twitter
- Querying by IP address doesn't really do anything :) Anyway, I still strongly suggest significantly improving your site's overall quality, if you want to see more of it indexed., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search notice warns searchers when results are new and possibly unreliable
- Demonstrating E-A-T: Tactics to implement, and avoid, for greater search visibility
- Google pushes back plan to block third-party cookies until 2023
- Can the industry’s biggest players win over privacy enthusiasts?; Thursday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
