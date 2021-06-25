Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing a pretty cool feature to tell you that its search results may be unreliable because the topic is new and the information is changing. Google has delayed its plans to block third party cookies and paused FLoC testing. Google My Business insights reports may be delayed. Google Ads released a new ad creation tool destination. Also I dug into maybe why Google does not confirm all algorithmic updates, to reduce stress maybe? Plus more and of course, my Friday video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

10 Marketing KPIs You Should Share with Your Team, Databox Blog

Industry & Business

Google I/O Recap, Location3 Media

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

How to create a Maps itinerary on iPhone, Appleinsider

Mobile & Voice

SEO

Monitor Search and Centralize Reporting to Increase Global Agility, BrightEdge

PPC

Deprecation of Entity Read Files, Google Ads Developer Blog

Search Features

Google Testing Merchant Reviews Attached to Website Category Pages, Brodie Clark Consulting

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.