Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2021

Jun 25, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing a pretty cool feature to tell you that its search results may be unreliable because the topic is new and the information is changing. Google has delayed its plans to block third party cookies and paused FLoC testing. Google My Business insights reports may be delayed. Google Ads released a new ad creation tool destination. Also I dug into maybe why Google does not confirm all algorithmic updates, to reduce stress maybe? Plus more and of course, my Friday video recap.

