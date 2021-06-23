Where SEOs Go For Help: Forums, Twitter, Reddit & More

Matt Tutt posted a poll on Twitter asking where do SEOs go for help when they run into an SEO that they cannot solve themselves. The poll has over 850 responses and the responses probably have a bias towards Twitter (since it is a Twitter poll) but it interesting.

The responses show that about 33% use the Google Search Forums, then 28% use Twitter, then 17.5% use Reddit and 22% use other methods. What are other methods? Trusted colleagues in their network, Slack groups, Facebook groups, developer documentation, other forums and groups, and more.

Here is the poll:

As an SEO, if you hit an issue you can't solve yourself, where do you tend to go for help? Appreciate any RT's etc! #SEOTwitter — Matt Tutt (@MattTutt1) June 17, 2021

I would click through if you are interested where SEOs get help outside of these responses.

