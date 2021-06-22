Again, Google Does Not Use Sentiment For Ranking Purposes

In 2018, Google's Danny Sullivan said Google does not recognize sentiment in Google Search. He was asked again in 2021 and Danny Sullivan, no, Google still does not consider it for uses in Search.

This was worded a different way but the question Danny Sullivan said "no" to was "Does Google now consider sentiments in content about people reputation / slander?"

Here are those tweets:

No — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 19, 2021

So, no, Google is still not using sentiment in Google Search for ranking or otherwise, it seems.

Sentiment analysis is the use of natural language processing, text analysis, computational linguistics, and other means to systematically and algorithmically identify, extract, quantify, and study affective states and subjective information.

