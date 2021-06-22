When Google Ads Might Not Show Quality Score Metrics

Did you ever look at your Google Ads reporting and see that the quality score metrics are missing data. Specifically the columns for quality score, expected CTR, landing page experience and ad relevance fields. Well, the reason may be that Google does not have enough exact match impressions to come up with the data.

Robert Brady shared a screen shot on Twitter of this for a campaign with over $13,000 spend on a keyword in the last 30 days within Google Ads but still did not have data for these quality metrics.

Ginny Marvin from Google replied saying there are two possible reasons.

(1) The keywords don't have enough exact match impressions.

(2) Keywords need recent exact match impressions to maintain a Quality Score and may turn back to null when there isn't enough recent traffic.

Here are those tweets:

Hey Robert, This can happen when keywords don't have enough exact match impressions.



Additionally, keywords need recent exact match impressions to maintain a Quality Score and may turn back to null when there isn't enough recent traffic. — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) June 18, 2021

Navah Hopkins asked Ginny Marvin what the threshold was for showing the quality scores metrics but Ginny did not know that off the top of her head, she said she will follow up. We will keep you updated on that.

I don’t know what the thresholds are tbh. I’ll pass on the interest to the team. — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) June 18, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.