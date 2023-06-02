Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may be rolling out a new featured snippet style, multiple featured snippets on desktop. Google Search Generative Experience does not do much personalization. Bing Chat is working on supporting more browsers. Google Bard now does precise location results. Google Ads updated its animal medications policy. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • June 2023 Google Webmaster Report
    As expected, with Google I/O this month, we had a pretty busy month. We saw the all new Google Search Generative Experience demoed, and a few weeks later, Google started a limited rollout of it. Google said the next helpful content system will promote content, such as hidden gems on the web. And we had a number of unconfirmed algorithm updates.
  • Google Ads Prescription Animal Medications Policy Updated
    Google has updated its Google Ads healthcare and medicines policy, specifically around animal medications. Google said it clarified the restrictions around prescription animal medications that are not prone to human abuse or other misuse.
  • Google Rolling Out Multiple Featured Snippets On Desktop Search
    Google Search is now rolling out more featured snippets, this is not the new perspectives that it said would be coming at its Google I/O event, despite what I wrote in the original story. It is basically where Google shows more than one featured snippet, often two or three.
  • Google Search Generative Experience Results Are Not Really Personalized
    Google's all-new search engine, the Search Generative Experience, which began to rollout for some, is really not more personalized than what you get from Google's traditional search results. Google is currently not offering a more personalized search result set or AI generative answer based on who you are.
  • Microsoft: Bing Chat To Work On All Browsers Soon
    Microsoft will bring Bing Chat to all browsers and not force you to use Microsoft Edge to use Bing Chat, in the near future. When exactly, we are not sure, but Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin, has been saying that on Twitter for numerous weeks now.
  • Google Bard Can Now Provide More Precise Local Results
    Google released an update to Google Bard last night that allows you to share your precise location with Bard for it to give you more accurate and relevant local results.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google SGE Goes Live, Bing Chat Links & Analytics, Search Console Bugs & More
    I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for June and as you can imagine, it was a big month. Google launched the Search Generative Experience for some...
  • "A Home Away From Home" Mural In Google NYC
    Here is a photo of a newish mural put up in the Google New York City office. It was named "A Home Away From Home." The artist, Carla Torres posted it on Instagram and wrote

