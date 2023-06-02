Google Bard Can Now Provide More Precise Local Results

Google released an update to Google Bard last night that allows you to share your precise location with Bard for it to give you more accurate and relevant local results.

Google wrote, "Bard can start providing more relevant responses if you choose to let it use your device’s precise location. You can manage your preferences in location settings Opens in a new window." Google said this "helps Bard provide more relevant responses about restaurants near you and many other things about your area."

When you go to Bard, you might see this overlay asking you to share your precise location:

It says, "Bard uses location from your Google Account’s Home and Work addresses and your IP address. Learn more about location settings. To get more relevant responses, you can also choose to let Bard use your device’s precise location. Use your precise location for Bard? You can change your settings anytime."

I tried it last night and the local results were not too precise but I am sure they will improve.

Forum discussion at Twitter.