Bing Chat Sports Grounding & Android Widget

Bing Chat is now better at answering sports-related questions with new sports grounding and it also now has an Android search widget. Bing also announced other changes to Bing Chat over the weekend.

Microsoft said it improved the sports grounding, they explained that they have "taken steps to help Bing Chat give better answers if you're asking questions about sports topics - including games, schedules, stats, and standings across a variety of sports."

Here is what it looks like when I asked for sports scores.

And also, Microsoft added an Android widget for Bing Chat. Android phone users can now add the widget to your Home screen. Once installed, selecting the Bing icon will take you directly to chat.

Here is a GIF of that in action:

Other improvements include:

Compose messages in SwiftKey

New tones in SwiftKey compose

Translator in SwiftKey on iOS

