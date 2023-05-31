Bing Chat Sports Grounding & Android Widget

May 31, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Bing Robot Playing Baseball In Stadium

Bing Chat is now better at answering sports-related questions with new sports grounding and it also now has an Android search widget. Bing also announced other changes to Bing Chat over the weekend.

Microsoft said it improved the sports grounding, they explained that they have "taken steps to help Bing Chat give better answers if you're asking questions about sports topics - including games, schedules, stats, and standings across a variety of sports."

Here is what it looks like when I asked for sports scores.

Bing Chat Sports Grounding

And also, Microsoft added an Android widget for Bing Chat. Android phone users can now add the widget to your Home screen. Once installed, selecting the Bing icon will take you directly to chat.

Here is a GIF of that in action:

Bing Chat Widget In Android Gif

Other improvements include:

  • Compose messages in SwiftKey
  • New tones in SwiftKey compose
  • Translator in SwiftKey on iOS

