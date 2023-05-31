Google Search Console Insights Upgrade Adds Insights For Sites Not Associated With Google Analytics

May 31, 2023 • 7:23 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Insights Analytics Console

Google announced that Search Console Insights, where the property is not associated with a Google Analytics property, was upgraded to show more insights. Specifically new content performance insights, such as your site's most popular and trending content on Search.

Here is a screenshot of the new "your growing content" report:

click for full size

Google posted this on Twitter and added this screenshot, saying "Search Console Insights got an upgrade for properties that are not associated with Google Analytics. This includes new content performance insights, such as your site's most popular and most trending pieces of content on Search."

Here is the Google announcement as posted on Twitter:

So that is a plus!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing CEO: Google Bard Uses A Much Smaller Model Than Bing Chat
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus