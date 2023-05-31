Google Search Console Insights Upgrade Adds Insights For Sites Not Associated With Google Analytics

Google announced that Search Console Insights, where the property is not associated with a Google Analytics property, was upgraded to show more insights. Specifically new content performance insights, such as your site's most popular and trending content on Search.

Here is a screenshot of the new "your growing content" report:

Google posted this on Twitter and added this screenshot, saying "Search Console Insights got an upgrade for properties that are not associated with Google Analytics. This includes new content performance insights, such as your site's most popular and most trending pieces of content on Search."

Here is the Google announcement as posted on Twitter:

Search Console Insights got an upgrade for properties that are not associated with Google Analytics. This includes new content performance insights, such as your site's most popular and most trending pieces of content on Search. More about the association https://t.co/gyBfWMG4vH pic.twitter.com/ctyO5rvSbK — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) May 31, 2023

So that is a plus!

