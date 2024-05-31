This was one heck of a week with Google’s search ranking data features being leaked, Google did end up confirming it. Google also responded to the concerns over AI Overviews. Google also had search volatility over the Memorial Day weekend. Google Search Console is showing a lot fewer links. Google updated its spam reporting tool to add site reputation abuse and expired domain abuse. Google’s John Mueller gives the kitchen sink SEO advice on core updates and then says maybe you had a good run. Google’s Danny Sullivan said it is working to surface sites mentioned in the query better. Google has updated its AI Overviews help documents to add the web-only feature and how to give feedback. Google Discover’s feed was broken for some this week. Two new stories came out on the Google AI Overviews and the clickthrough rates. Google is testing a large blue visit button in the search snippets. Google is testing the shop deals as a thin bar. Google Business Profiles call history, and chat is going away. Google Maps added wheelchair-accessible icons. Google Ads experiments are to be given end dates of August 23rd. And guess what, only 10% of SEOs trust Google, but that number is the same as it was ten years ago. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

