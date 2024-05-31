Daily Search Forum Recap: May 31, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google responded to the decable around AI Overviews and basically said they are here to stay and they made improvements. Only 10% of SEOs said they would trust Google going forward. The Google News tab was buggy today. Google is testing people also ask open by default. Google knowledge panels have a "see also" section. Google has a new "Shopping Ideas" carousel. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Overviews Are Here To Stay With Improvements - The Ray AIO Update
    Google's Head of Search, Liz Reid, wrote a blog post last night named "AI Overviews: About last week." She basically said that overall the vast majority of the AI Overviews are really good and they did find examples of where they can make improvements. But AI Overviews are here to stay and Google will continue to show them in Google Search.
  • Google News Tab, Discover & Google News Not Returning Results
    This morning, I was doing some news queries and noticed that, sporadically, the Google News tab was not returning results for some queries. I thought it was just me and I moved on - but it was not just me - others are also seeing the Google News tab not working.
  • Only 10% Of SEOs Trust Google (Same As 10 Years Ago)
    Even after the Google search API data leak, even after it was confirmed by Google, still 10% of SEOs will continue to trust Google statements going forward. The wild thing is, this level of trust has not changed in the past decade when I ran a similar poll in 2014.
  • Google Shopping Ideas Search Carousel
    Google is now showing a newish "shopping ideas" carousel within its search results. It can show up for a variety of queries and gives you a less promotional version of the the shop all deals banners, but the links do lead to the Google Search shopping interface.
  • Google Tests People Also Ask Open By Default
    Google is testing showing the first people also ask link, as opened by default. So you don't need to click on it to reveal the snippet within the first people also ask option. I guess this might increase "queries" for Google. :)
  • Google Knowledge Panels "See Also"
    Google has added a "see also" section to some knowledge panels over the past few weeks. I think it is similar to the "people also search for" and related features we saw in knowledge panels. This one will show you other people some how related (in the news, etc) with the person or entity you searched for.
  • Another Doogler at Google
    I know a lot of you like photos of dogs, so here is another Doogler, Google dog, at the Google office, in Boulder, Colorado. I found this on Instagram where the photo caption was "Turns out I'm better at barking than I am at coding."
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Rank Data Leak, Google Volatility, Search Console Link Decline & Google On AI Overviews
    This was one heck of a week with Google's search ranking data features being leaked...

