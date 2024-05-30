Google Maps Adds Wheelchair Accessible Icon To Business Listings

May 30, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Woman Wheelchair Entering Store 1716982297 1

Google has added a wheelchair-accessible icon to the Business Profile listings in Google Maps of businesses that self-claim they are wheelchair-accessible. There is a little wheelchair-accessible icon next to the business name, but this only shows in Google Maps, not in Google Search - for now.

This was spotted by Anuj Thaker who shared this with me on X - I was able to replicate it, so it seems to be live. Again, I only see this in Google Maps, but not for Google Business Profiles in Google Search. Here is a screenshot:

Google Maps Wheelchair Accessible Icon

Anuj shared screenshots as well:

Ben Fisher, a local SEO expert, also noticed:

Three years ago, Google let businesses add wheelchair-accessible attributes to their Google Business Profiles and then a couple of years ago, Google let searchers filter by wheelchair-accessible locations.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2024

May 30, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Confirms Search Leak But Urges Caution

May 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Report Spam Tool Adds Site Reputation & Expired Domains Abuse

May 30, 2024 - 7:43 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Huge Decline In Links Reported In Google Search Console Links Report

May 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google People Also Ask Tests Shaded Boxed Interface

May 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Early Adopter Badge For Using Search Notes

May 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: G Fiber Light Letter Sign
Next Story: Google Early Adopter Badge For Using Search Notes

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.