Google has added a wheelchair-accessible icon to the Business Profile listings in Google Maps of businesses that self-claim they are wheelchair-accessible. There is a little wheelchair-accessible icon next to the business name, but this only shows in Google Maps, not in Google Search - for now.

This was spotted by Anuj Thaker who shared this with me on X - I was able to replicate it, so it seems to be live. Again, I only see this in Google Maps, but not for Google Business Profiles in Google Search. Here is a screenshot:

Anuj shared screenshots as well:

Google Maps has recently added a new Wheelchair Accessible Entrance logo to its profiles. This means you no longer need to check the About section for accessibility information.



Ben Fisher, a local SEO expert, also noticed:

Three years ago, Google let businesses add wheelchair-accessible attributes to their Google Business Profiles and then a couple of years ago, Google let searchers filter by wheelchair-accessible locations.

