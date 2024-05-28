Undated Google Ads Experiments To End August 23, 2024

Google has sent some Google Ads advertisers email notices that any of their Google Ads experiments without an end date will now be assigned a default end date of August 23, 2024.

Google said you can always adjust your end dates for your ads to avoid them from expiring automatically.

Thomas Eccel shared the email on X which reads, "You're receiving this message because your Google Ads account has Campaign Experiments without an end date specified."

Google added, "Effective from 1 June 2024, all current Campaign Experiments without an explicitly specified end date will automatically have a default end date set to 23 August 2024. You can also adjust the end date at any time before the experiment ends."

If you have an issue with this, Google said you can reach out to your account manager.

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Google Ads Email Experimental Dates

Forum discussion at X.

 

