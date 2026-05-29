This week in search, we gave a status update on the Google May 2026 core update. Google strongly warned against buying mentions for AI or manipulating mentions for AI. Google removed the indexing lag between search and AI responses. Google Discover report bug caused a drop in clicks and impressions on May 21. There are video interviews with Google’s Sundar Pichai and Nick Fox. Google is testing a new favicon and sitename layout in search. John Mueller said Google’s search quality raters guidelines are not a guide for search rankings. Google Ads has new real-time policy reviews during the ad creation process. Google Ads will delete shorter-term data starting June 1st. Google Ads has this new prospect mode, for cold leads. Google is testing growing shopping ads. Google AI Mode tests new styles for shopping ads. Google Merchant Center has a new AI performance insights report. Google Merchant Center has conversational attributes for AI responses. Google Local is testing real-time stock buttons. Google Business Profiles adds view counts to images and videos. Bing has really released the AI-curated image interface. Similarweb says ChatGPT is showing more links, which is leading to a 150% increase in referrals. Google officially appealed the monopoly ruling. And the EU may fine Google in the triple-digit millions over favoring its own services in its search results. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This episode is sponsored by ADSQUIRE, known recently for being the first ad agency to get a lawyer advertisement to show on ChatGPT.

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