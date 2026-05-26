Google Merchant Center Conversational Attributes

Part of Google Marketing Live was a small note about conversational attributes, a way to add more attributes to your product feeds within Google Merchant Center that can be used "to update their product descriptions to reflect the more conversational way people search," Google wrote.

Google teased this last January on X and wrote, "Conversational attributes: In the coming months, we’re rolling out dozens of new data attributes in Merchant Center designed for easy discovery in the conversational commerce era, on surfaces like AI Mode, Gemini and Business Agent."

Well, now it is here and there is a new help document that Google linked to in its blog post that explains the specific attributes. First, Google explains what conversational attributes are:

Conversational attributes help AI systems and conversational agents better understand your products’ specific nuances. They are completely optional, and designed to complement your primary Merchant Center product data specification. By submitting these attributes, you can help customers discover information about your products across AI-driven surfaces, like AI Mode in Search and more while also enhancing traditional search experiences.

These attributes include:

So if you specify these and the other noted ones in the help document, it can help Google's AI search features respond about your products in a more conversational way.

Forum discussion at X.