Google Ads has expanded New Customer Acquisition with a new feature called Prospect Mode. Prospect mode also targets brand-unaware users, Google said. Those prospects who have not searched for, engaged with, or visited your site.

Some call them cold prospects.

That is what prospect mode does in Google Ads. There is a new setting in the Bidding section named "Only bid for new prospects BETA." Your campaign will only show ads to new customers who match your definition of a prospect, Google explained.

Here is a screenshot:

It automatically filters out users who have:

Purchased from you (via Customer Match & Tags).

Searched for your brand terms.

Visited your website or used your app.

Engaged with your content or ads across Google and YouTube.

Google wrote:

While traditional New Customer Acquisition focuses on anyone who hasn’t purchased before, the new prospects mode1 goes a step further. It is designed to reach brand-unaware users—those who have not searched for, engaged with, or visited your site. New prospects mode uses a bundle of automated exclusions to ensure your ads only reach “cold” audiences.

Hat tip to PPC News Feed.

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