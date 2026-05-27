Similarweb: ChatGPT Shows More Links Leading To 150% Increase In Referrals

May 27, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT

Chatgpt Links Header

New data out of Similarweb says that since OpenAI began surfacing more prominent links to brands in the ChatGPT answers, referral traffic is up 150%. Also pageviews per visit is up 24% and time on site is up 11%.

Similarweb posted this data in a stream of posts on X and wrote:

Since May 7th, ChatGPT began surfacing more prominent links to brands in its answers.

The results:

  • Referral visits from ChatGPT increased ~150% (week before 7th May vs after)
  • Around 60% of this traffic now lands on brand homepages
  • +24% uplift in pageviews per visit
  • +11% uplift in time on site

Links from AI answers can drive traffic to websites and these companies should do what they can to encourage clicks ot websites.

Here are some charts from Similarweb on this data:

Chatgpt Links Up Referrals

Chatgpt Links Up Pageviews

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