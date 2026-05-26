Google is testing Shopping ads that enlarge, grow and expand when you hover your mouse cursor over the ad unit. We saw something like this for another Google ad format in March and now we are seeing a variation of this for Google Shopping ads.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a video of it on X - here is a GIF of that video:

You can see the ads get larger, top to bottom.

It does make the ads stand out a bit more...

Anthony Higman spotted this as well:

Weird! On Shopping Ads, When You Scroll Over They Expand To Show Actual Ad Copy. pic.twitter.com/FCcS5V64TN — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) May 20, 2026

Forum discussion at X.