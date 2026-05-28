As you know, Google updated its Google Ads data retention policy recently, which changed how long it will store some of its shorter-term performance data. Specifically, the data hourly, daily, and weekly reporting data.

The hourly, daily and weekly reporting data in Google Ads will be deleted starting this Monday, June 1, 2026. This is for data that is older than 37 months, which will be deleted. So make sure to download any of that data.

The longer data, such as the monthly, quarterly and annual data is available for 11 years and that data retention policy has not changed.

The notice posted in the Google Ads advertiser portal reads:

Google Ads data retention policy update. Starting June 1, 2026, Google Ads will implement a new data retention policy. Hourly, daily, and weekly performance data will be retained for 37 months, while monthly, quarterly, and yearly performance will remain available for 11 years.

Here is a screenshot of this notice:

It also has a learn more link that goes to this page which reads:

Beginning on June 1, 2026, hourly, daily and weekly reporting data collected by Google Ads for periods of time shorter than one month will be available for 37 months. Monthly, quarterly and annual data is available for 11 years. After that period, the data will not be accessible via the Google Ads interface or APIs. Exception(s): Reach and frequency metrics will be available for 3 years only, after that period, the data will not be accessible via the Google Ads interface or APIs. They include: - Unique users - Avg impr. freq. /user - Avg impr. freq. /user (7d) - Avg impr. freq. /user (30d) Frequency distribution 1+. 2+, 3+, 4+, 5+, 10+

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