Google is rolling out a new AI performance report within Google Merchant Center named AI performance insights. Google said the "AI performance insights can help provide you with a view into your brand’s performance on AI surfaces and how you can optimize your product data to improve your performance on these AI powered experiences."

Here is what is in this report:

Share of voice : See your brand’s visibility on AI-driven experiences across Search and Gemini benchmarked against brands similar to yours on shopping journeys starting from AI Mode, AI Overviews, or the Gemini app.

: See your brand’s visibility on AI-driven experiences across Search and Gemini benchmarked against brands similar to yours on shopping journeys starting from AI Mode, AI Overviews, or the Gemini app. Shopping funnel performance: Unlock key insights across the critical stages of the shopping journey - including discovery, evaluation, and purchase.

Unlock key insights across the critical stages of the shopping journey - including discovery, evaluation, and purchase. Product term insights: Identify popular product terms searched by users across Search conversations including your share of voice for them.

Identify popular product terms searched by users across Search conversations including your share of voice for them. Product attributes insights: Identify popular product specifications searched by users (for example, color, style, material). You can then leverage the attribute completeness score to identify which of your products are missing these structured product attributes.

Here is a screenshot of the report:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.