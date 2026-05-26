Google Shopping Ads In AI Mode Tries New Styles?

May 26, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot Shopping Mall

We know Google said it was expanding shopping ads into AI Mode and saw some examples of that. We also know about the new conversational discovery ads and highlighted answer ads. So I am not sure if this is another new format or part of those, but this one seems different.

Sachin Patel has a screenshot on X a shopping ad unit with just cards with the store name, logo and the price. Here is that screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Ads Cards Shopping

That seems newish to me but everything with AI Mode and ads in AI Mode are pretty new.

Also, Brodie Clark posted on X and SERP alerts about AI Mode ads being mixed into organic. But I am not sure if that is new, Google has confirmed it has been doing that in organic search for a while and they call it dynamic ad placement - so it is the same in AI Mode?

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Mix Ads

Ads in AI Mode is pretty new, so it will be hard to know what is new or not, because it is all new.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Another:

 

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