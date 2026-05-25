Bing Officially Releases AI Guided Image Search Experience

May 25, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Search

Back in March, we were the first to talk about Microsoft Bing testing a new AI version of Bing image search. Microsoft was not talking about it, but it was clear that this was an AI-curated, categorized, and grouped image search experience.

Now, Microsoft has released and announced this version to the public.

Microsoft announced, "Today, we’re introducing an evolution of Bing Image Search– a unique AI-guided experience that organizes results to reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed, making it easier to find what you’re looking for."

Here is what Microsoft wrote:

Behind the scenes, AI helps make this possible by automatically labeling and organizing images into clear categories and generating short summaries that explain each group. This added context helps you quickly understand what you’re seeing and decide where to explore next, reducing the need for extra searching or guesswork.

In the default image search experience, results appear as a dense grid filled with lots of images, minimal context, and little guidance on where to start or what to explore next. While there’s plenty to look at, it can be hard to understand how images relate to one another or how to make progress beyond scrolling.

With the new Bing Image Search experience, that changes once you opt in by clicking on “New Version” on the top right of the Images section.

Here is the new AI experience:

Bing Image Ai Results

Here is the normal experience:

Bing Image Standard Results

Again, we covered this back in March but now Microsoft is asking you to give it a try.

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