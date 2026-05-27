Google Ads Real Time Policy Reviews

Google is rolling out what it calls Real-Time Policy Reviews within Google Ads for Responsive Search Ads and rolling out to other campaign types later in the year. Google wrote, "this feature provides instant feedback during the ad creation process, significantly reducing the time it takes for your ads to begin serving."

Here is how it works.

As you create the ad draft, your headlines and descriptions, the tool provides instant, per-field checks for editorial issues. This allows you to catch and fix simple errors like typos or capitalization issues before you even click “Save”.

After you save your ad, you receive an immediate policy decision. If no issues are found: Your ads are approved and ready to serve immediately. If policy issues are found: You will be notified via a new post-save policy page.

Google wrote:

We are evolving the ad review experience to be more integrated and faster than ever before. Real-Time Policy Reviews bring the review process directly in your creative workflow, providing instant feedback as you build and save your ads. This shift allows policy-compliant ads to bypass traditional wait times and begin serving almost immediately. After the launch of Real Time Reviews, review times of over an hour are now typically happening in real-time, giving you the speed and confidence to launch your campaigns at the moment of intent.

Real-Time Policy Reviews currently support text assets within Responsive Search Ads across the Google Ads UI and Google Ads Editor. Coverage is expected to expand to Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns in the second half of 2026.

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