Daily Search Forum Recap: May 29, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says the search quality raters guidelines are not a guide to search rankings. Google Ads has this new Prospect Mode. Google tests 1st order price labels on shopping ads. Google Discover profile pages are testing short URLs. Bing is testing new sitelinks. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Improved Conversion Tracking for Google Ads-Linked Analytics, PPC News Feed

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

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