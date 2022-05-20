Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Spammers Kill Bing Sitemap Submission, FID to INP, New Google Ad Label & RIP Bill Slawski

There was another unconfirmed update on May 16th, about 6 months since the last confirmed Google core update. Spammers killed off the Bing anonymous sitemap submission method. Google will likely replace FID with INP in Core Web Vitals. Google Search Console performance reports now show education Q&A. There may be a new form of knowledge panel spam in Google Search. Google is asking some searchers for more search terms when their query is too short. Google scroll-to-text and highlight now lets some user share that highlighted text. Google shows video thumbnails in the SERPs without the video player being embedded on the page. Google recipe results can be broken into segments in the search results. Google Ads is testing replacing the ads label with a sponsored label. Google hotel results are using reviews for “Things to do” and more. Bing autocomplete search bar also is testing trending searches, related searches and people also ask. 75% of SEOs say you really need your own web site to have good SEO. And Google owned its new campus, the Google Bay View campus and it looks amazing. And I am so sad to report that the industry lost a legend, the mentor to all SEOs, Bill Slawski. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

I also do a live COVID test, since everyone is sick in my home...

Search Topics of Discussion:

