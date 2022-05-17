Google Search Recipe Results Segmented By Type

Google seems to be showing the recipe grid format not just by showing popular recipes but also showing recipe carousels broken down by recipe type. Honestly, I don't know if that makes sense, what do chefs call this, segmentation of recipe categories?

Mordy Oberstein spotted this and he posted on Twitter calling this "segmented recipe carousels." I don't know if he cooks much either, but he was the one searching for [soy sauce recipe green beans] - not me.

Here is what you would normally see, the popular recipe grid:

Here is what I see in another browser, where Google is showing me other options, where I can expand to see even more carousels:

Here is Mordy's tweet:

I feel like this canâ€™t be new but having a hard time replicating consistently - so here it isâ€¦ segmented recipe carousels



Go ahead @rustybrick make my dayâ€¦ tell me Iâ€™m old. pic.twitter.com/OrD2a87JML â€” Mordy Oberstein ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@MordyOberstein) May 16, 2022

I am not sure if this is new, but Google is bouncing back and forth between the top popular recipe grid and this segmented one...

Here is another example from earlier this year:

Google is testing broaden with subcategories search for "recipes" query

Cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/LBLj837rQZ — Punit (@Punit6008) January 10, 2022

