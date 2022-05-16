75% Of SEOs Say Your Own Website Should Have Good SEO To Sell SEO Services

Brodie Clark posted an interesting poll on Twitter asking if the SEO community agreed or not. The poll asked do you agree or disagree that "if you're selling SEO as a service, it is important that your own website has good SEO."
The results showed that 75% agreed with this statement, while 25% disagreed. There were 1,450 responses to the thread, 16.6% of which just wanted to see the results - so I took those out to do these calculations.
Here is the poll:
Similar response on LinkedIn:
Here are some of the responses that I found interesting on the thread:
This is my situation as well.— Kelly Stanze | May Actually Be a Hobbit (@KellyStanze) May 13, 2022
I feel this! I have a website for my fiction work but between my last job that destroyed my soul and my new role in digital marketing (which I'm still learning) I don't have time to sort it out. I felt really conscious when my employer asked to see it but they loved it aha— Zoe Collinson - Content Creator (@ContentByZoeC) May 13, 2022
Whilst I voted "agree" - it's not necessarily that a site needs to be perfect from every single angle, but it should not include things like links to a G+ profile, or a link to a suspended twitter account or touting myth-based tactics— Peter Mindenhall (@PeterMindenhall) May 13, 2022
I felt a lot of pressure to do it, and personally I refuse to let that dominate how I make $$$.— Jess Joyce 👩💻 (@jessjoyce) May 12, 2022
Billable hours take priority. Simple as that.— Remco Tensen (@RemcoTensen) May 12, 2022
You know what they say about the shoemaker...
