75% Of SEOs Say Your Own Website Should Have Good SEO To Sell SEO Services

May 16, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under SEO - Search Engine Optimization
Brodie Clark posted an interesting poll on Twitter asking if the SEO community agreed or not. The poll asked do you agree or disagree that "if you're selling SEO as a service, it is important that your own website has good SEO."

The results showed that 75% agreed with this statement, while 25% disagreed. There were 1,450 responses to the thread, 16.6% of which just wanted to see the results - so I took those out to do these calculations.

Here is the poll:

Similar response on LinkedIn:

Here are some of the responses that I found interesting on the thread:

You know what they say about the shoemaker...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

