Google Ads Tests Replacing Ad Label With Sponsored Label

Google Ads is testing replacing the "ads" label with a "sponsored" label again. And just so you know, Google in 2010 replaced the "sponsored" label with an "ad" label until this day. Yea, sometimes we do see "sponsored" labels in Google Search but not for the normal search ads - those have been labeled "ads" for the UK and US regions for a long time now.

I personally cannot replicate this but Bastiir posted some screenshots of this on Twitter:

Test: Sponsored label in Google Search:

Normal: Ads label in Google Search:

Here is another full size screenshot you can click on to see the "sponsored" label:

I personally like the "sponsored" label, makes it feel more luxury. :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.