Google Asks For More Search Terms When The Query Is Too Short & Generic

Did you know that sometimes Google will ask you to provide more search terms in your query when the search conducted was super short and generic? Here is a screenshot from Punit showing he searched for [news] and Google asked for the searcher to add more search terms to the query.

As you can see from the screenshot below provided by Punit on Twitter Google wrote to find an exact match for your search terms, put a word or phrase inside quotes, "like this."

I guess when you search for just [news], Google wants you to be more specific? I would...

Forum discussion at Twitter.