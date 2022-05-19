New Form Of Google Knowledge Panel Spam Or Is This A Simple Google Bug?

May 19, 2022
If you do a search on [seo services india] you will see a knowledge panel show up for a "musical artist" named "SEO Services in India." The question is, is this a bug with Google misinterpreting entities or is this specific manipulation by an SEO as a form of new Google knowledge panel spam?

Do you think this was done intentionally to gain attention and manipulate Google's algorithms or do you think this was just some weird bug?

I was notified of this on Twitter and I can replicate it - here is a screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

Here is what the community thinks - if it is spam or a bug:

A bunch of Googlers were notified but none have replied - so it makes you wonder if this was spam or a bug.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

