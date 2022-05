Microsoft Bing is testing showing more information in the autocomplete search suggestions search bar drop down menu. Bing is showing trending now searches, related searches and also people also ask searches in that menu.

Here is a screenshot of this in action from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter - I cannot currently replicate this (click to enlarge the image):

Google has been doing this for a while now, so I guess Microsoft Bing decided to also give it a try?

Forum discussion at Twitter.