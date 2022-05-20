Google Popular Products Carousel With Filter Selectors

May 20, 2022
Google launched the popular products carousel in 2019 but now it seems Google is showing a carousel above the products to filter based on price, brand and other attributes. So we have an embedded filter carousel within the products carousel.

Shameem Adhikarath posted this on Twitter implying this was new and my old screenshots do not show the filter carousel, so maybe it is newish. I can replicate this and here is what I see:

Again, I am not 100% sure if this is new, but it might be.

On second thought, I feel like I've seen these before but again, I never specifically covered this.

