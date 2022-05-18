Photos Of The New & Officially Open Google Bay View Campus

May 18, 2022
Photos Of The New Google Bay View Campus

We've been sharing photos of the construction and progress of this new Google campus near the GooglePlex for years now. Well, now it is officially open. Google shared more details on its blog and these official photos below that you can click on to enlarge.

Google wrote "After breaking ground in 2017, our Bay View campus officially opened to Googlers and our Charleston East project is in the final phase of construction. This marks the first time we developed one of our own major campuses, and the process gave us the chance to rethink the very idea of an office. As we celebrate the opening of Bay View — an all-electric, net water positive campus with the largest geothermal installation in North America — here’s a look at how we applied human-centered and sustainable design to the workplace."

Here are more photos (click to enlarge):

Here are some more details from Jeff Dean at Google:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

