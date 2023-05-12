Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Generative Experience, Helpful Content Update For Hidden Gems, I/O Google Update, Bing Chat Models & More I/O

What a crazy week with Google I/O, where Search took the spotlight for the first time in a long time at the event. Google also may have rolled out an unconfirmed search ranking update around the same time as Google I/O. We had Google show off the new Google Search Generative Experience, and I did some deep dives into this all-new Google Search. Google also announced a new helpful content system update that will find and reward “hidden gems.” Google is rolling out the new perspectives feature in the coming weeks. Google has a new label for images generated by AI tools, like Midjourney. Google added an “about this image” feature in Image search. Google said it will replace FID with INP in Core Web Vitals in March 2024. Google Bard dropped its waitlist, adding some cool search features and more. Bing Chat models may be updated a few times a year. Microsoft said Bing Chat AI model improvements could trickle down to the core search Bing algorithm. Google finally commented on the drop in FAQ rich results. Google said high-quality content might still be of low value to the web. Google said hreflang x-default could help with discovery. Google Search is testing a weird visual explore feature. Microsoft made a weird announcement about a new Ads feature for AI-powered chat. Google reiterated that the Google Analytics 4 deadline is not being pushed off. And check out vlog number two with Glenn Gabe on AI, E-E-A-T, and more. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

