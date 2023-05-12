Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Seems like Google rolled out another unconfirmed search ranking algorithm update, I am naming it the Google I/O search algorithm ranking update. Google said invalid schema does not hurt you. Google removed the Bard waitlist, and gained search features, Google Maps, Google Lens and dark mode. Google is not, I repeat, not, extending the GA4 deadline. Did you see the Google pronunciation feature? Also, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

