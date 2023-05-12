Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Seems like Google rolled out another unconfirmed search ranking algorithm update, I am naming it the Google I/O search algorithm ranking update. Google said invalid schema does not hurt you. Google removed the Bard waitlist, and gained search features, Google Maps, Google Lens and dark mode. Google is not, I repeat, not, extending the GA4 deadline. Did you see the Google pronunciation feature? Also, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google I/O Search Algorithm Ranking Update - Unconfirmed
I am seeing signs of another Google search algorithm ranking update touching down over the past couple of days, which is why I am naming it the Google I/O Search Algorithm Ranking Update. This is not confirmed by Google but both SEO chatter and the automated tracking tools all show signs of an update.
- Google Bard Drops Waitlist & Gains Search, Maps, Lens & More Features
Google Bard had a bunch of updates roll out at Google I/O, which I did not cover the other day, because, well, there was a lot of core search I had to cover. Google removed the waitlist for Bard, and added Google Search, Maps, Lens, and other search-related features to the AI generative service.
- Google Reiterates: Google Analytics 4 Deadline Is Not Changing
Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, posted on Twitter the other day saying, "The deadline is not changing," when asked about a rumor that the GA4 deadline was being pushed off. That rumor is not true she said.
- Google: Invalid Schema Markup Doesn't Hurt You
Gary Illyes from Google said that having invalid schema markup does not hurt your rankings or your site. He said the worse case, if Google cannot parse the markup, it won't use it.
- Google Search Pronunciation Practice Feature
Several years ago, Google Search added a search feature to help you pronounce words. Google Search has now added to that feature a way to practice your pronunciation directly in the search results.
- Food Trucks Inside The Google Office
Here is a photo of a food truck parked inside the Google New York City office. It is a classic NYC food truck. I am not sure it was parked here but hey, it was. I found this photo on Instagram.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Generative Experience, Helpful Content Update For Hidden Gems, I/O Google Update, Bing Chat Models & More I/O
What a crazy week with Google I/O, where Search took the spotlight for the first time in a long time at the event. Google also may have rolled out an unconfirmed search ranking update around the same time as Google I/O...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Just ignore them. Let the spammers do the work. Sip their tears., John Mueller on Twitter
- Nope, it's because Google's hiding the content in the Canvas. We are trying to find a solution to that - certainly want it to work with Google Docs and everyone., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Our new Generative AI search experience SGE explained by my colleagues, Prabhakar Raghavan on Twitter
- Thank you, Max, the whole team is reading this and it is such a good feeling. It is hard work, you know, with far fewer people and resources than Google - so good to see it recognized., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Vidhya Srinivasan, who leads ads on Google properties, including Search, Maps & Shopping, announced updates at #GoogleIO. Here she shares more on bringing generative AI capabilities to Search -- check it out below, AdsLiaison on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- These 2 charts show Microsoft Bing’s search market share problem
- YouTube wants users to stop using ad blockers
- How to steal your competitors’ featured snippets with ChatGPT (prompts included)
- Forget link building, think link earning
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How To Exclude Internal Traffic In Google Analytics 4, Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
- A simplified approach to content creation using NLP, Majestic
- Mastering the Art of Smartphone Video: Expert Tips for Pro-Quality Footage, Content Marketing Institute
- 25 Types of Content You Can Use for Content Marketing, Ahrefs
- The copywriter's checklist for best-in-class conversion copy, Builtvisible
Local & Maps
- How to Add or Claim Your Better Business Bureau Listing, BrightLocal
- Google Travel Eliminated Trip Summary Feature, Skift
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Google AI search could hurt web traffic, publishers worry, CNBC
- What’s up for SEO at Google I/O?, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- Analyzing Bing’s Keyword Research Tool, Practical Ecommerce
Other Search
- Google Bard blocks all European Union countries, 9to5Google
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.