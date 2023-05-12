Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Seems like Google rolled out another unconfirmed search ranking algorithm update, I am naming it the Google I/O search algorithm ranking update. Google said invalid schema does not hurt you. Google removed the Bard waitlist, and gained search features, Google Maps, Google Lens and dark mode. Google is not, I repeat, not, extending the GA4 deadline. Did you see the Google pronunciation feature? Also, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How To Exclude Internal Traffic In Google Analytics 4, Search Engine Journal

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Analyzing Bing’s Keyword Research Tool, Practical Ecommerce

Other Search

Google Bard blocks all European Union countries, 9to5Google

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.