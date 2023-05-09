Microsoft: Bing Chat AI Models May Be Updated Three Times Per Year

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing Search, said on Twitter that Bing Chat's various AI models take months to train and thus you might see updated models released to the public maybe three-times per year.

Mikhail was asked, "would it be possible to share more about when/how the underlying models are updated as opposed to the prompt (and maybe even what was changed and the expected outcome)? It would be great to know when to reevaluate base model capabilities like reasoning/creativity/etc."

He responded, "Models themselves it takes months to train, so, outside of some small RLHF tuning runs, you should expect models to be updated maybe 3 times a year or so."

Here are those tweets:

Three months doesn't sound too long but when you think about how search updates in almost real-time, it can be long. Although, that is where Microsoft Bing Chat brings in the advancements of Prometheus to fill the space.

