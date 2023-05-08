Vlog #222: Glenn Gabe on AI Content, E-E-A-T & The Future

In part one with Glenn Gabe, we talk about Bing chat and Google Bard and also the use of AI-generated content; in part two, we dig more into E-E-A-T and how AI tools may replace us all.

I said I thought when Google came out with the additional E on E-E-A-T, I thought Google would soon come out with a new policy around AI-generated content saying machines cannot have experience, I was wrong. Glenn said if the AI is learning based on the content with people who have experience, then maybe the AI can have experience - and he is right.

I said Google Bard when it launched, would also come out with links to publishers, but I was wrong; Google Bard was a huge letdown with citations. If I, or other content writers, can come up with content to write that is unique, why cant the AI do it, I asked. And guess what, Bing Chat is kind of doing that, Glenn explained. Publishers have been doing this with stock reports, news reports, etc, for a long time.

There is just so much buzz around generative AI taking over, and Glenn said it does make sense. Glenn brought up his code reds post and the Jarvis scenario. We go a bit deep on this topic; it might be fun to listen to. We also spoke a bit about how schools are nervous about these tools and how it is important for teachers to teach kids how to use them, and not run from them. Kids might not be able to write in the future, is Glenn’s fear.

I joke about how Google should add a third-E to E-E-E-A-T, a new one for entertainment.

Part two is coming soon, but for now, you can learn more about Glenn Gabe on Twitter at @glenngabe or on LinkedIn.

