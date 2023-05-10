Google: High Quality Content Might Still Be Of Low Value To The Web

Google's John Mueller had one of his good oneliners again. He posted a reply on Twitter saying, "something can be high-quality content with a lot of information for users and still be of low value for the web."

This was in response to a question that was asked of him on Twitter, let me just embed it, so you can see the full context:

Just to add flavor, something can be "high quality content with a lot information for users" and still be of low value for the web. — giovannimu (official) — #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) May 6, 2023

I mean, what John is telling this person is that you can write high quality with a lot of information that is for users but at the same time, that might not add enough value for what is already on the web.

Also, it was kind of an interesting question to ask John. Sometimes short content is super value and gains a ton of links and interest. Sometimes long content is not as value and does not get a lot of links and interest.

Forum discussion at Twitter.