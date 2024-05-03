This week, we covered how the Google March 2024 core update finished back on April 19th, and Google forgot to tell us. I also posted the May 2024 Google webmaster report. Google said it’s still possible for sites to recover from the helpful content update. Tuta complained to EU regulators that it was hit by the March 2024 Google core update. Forbes completely removed its coupon sections before the Google site reputation abuse policy launched. Google’s spam reporting tool will gain site reputation abuse details. Most SEOs did not fill out the Google Core update feedback form. Google SGE AI Answers cost 80% less to generate. Google renamed AI overviews to AI Answers. Google is testing custom filters in search results, it is neat. Bing Webmaster Tools fixed a bug with its SEO notifications. Google Ads posts PMax updates, its first in two months. Google Ads will automatically pause low-activity keywords. Google Ads will disallow deepfake sexual content. Google responds to concerns over Chrome IP masking. Microsoft Advertising now includes Copilot features. OpenAI may launch a search engine in the coming weeks. Appel Business Connect actions are now live. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

