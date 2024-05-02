Google's John Mueller responded to some questions around why sites hurt by the September 2023 Google helpful content update have not recovered with March 2024 Google core update now being complete. He said on X that while recoveries are still possible, "some things take much longer to be reassessed (sometimes months, at the moment), and some bigger effects require another update cycle."

Thomas Jepsen, an SEO, asked John, "Google has previously said Google doesn't hold a grudge and sites will recover once issues have been solved. Is that still the case after HCU?"

John replied saying, "That's still the case." He then added that sometimes things "take much longer to be reassessed." He added that at the moment, "sometimes months" and that "some bigger effects require another update cycle."

He also said, "I realize there's a big space between the situations, but generalizing doesn't help. Sometimes it takes a lot of work on the site, a long time, and an update."

So maybe we will see recoveries from those hit by the September helpful content update at some point? Maybe?

Here are those posts:

That's still the case. That said, some things take much longer to be reassessed (sometimes months, at the moment), and some bigger effects require another update cycle. https://t.co/WDy7Q4dpzb has some more. — John 🧀 ... 🧀 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2024

It depends on the situation. https://t.co/F9s3Hli9t7 and https://t.co/pLdm29PjPD has some on that. I realize there's a big space between the situations, but generalizing doesn't help. Sometimes it takes a lot of work on the site, a long time, and an update. — John 🧀 ... 🧀 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2024

Do you think reading this for those who worked hard to improve their sites after the September helpful content update is hopeful or hurtful?

Meanwhile, I like how Glenn Gabe dug into this topic more on his blog - it's worth a read...

Forum discussion at X.