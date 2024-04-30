Microsoft announced the general availability of Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform. This means you can now use Copilot (Microsoft's AI) natural language conversational chat, asset recommendations, and image asset creation in the Microsoft Advertising platform.

Microsoft originally launched Copilot in Microsoft Advertising a month ago after telling us in September they would add Copilot features to the ad platform. We saw some folks gain access last month but I guess it was not widely available until now.

Kya Sainsbury-Carter from Microsoft wrote, "We developed Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform to be an advertiser’s AI companion for creating high-quality marketing easily and efficiently, while guiding users through campaign creation and answering questions along the way. We believe that generative AI can unlock productivity, boost creativity, and provide a real-time intelligent assistance to help you achieve your advertising goals."

Here is a screenshot of Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform uses generative AI to provide natural language conversational chat, asset recommendations, and image asset creation:

Microsoft also is now using AI to power its sign-up workflow and refreshed user interface for the Microsoft Advertising Platform, with Copilot integrated throughout, including the search bar and help menu to access Copilot AI.

Like I said, we saw it being used for support in Microsoft Advertising. Copilot for support in Microsoft Advertising "provides real-time answers to your support questions, synthesizes relevant information, and provides direct links to where you can take action," Microsoft wrote. "Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform is helping new and experienced digital advertisers upskill and get answers instantaneously. If users prefer a more hands-on experience, they can always reach out to their Microsoft Advertising account team or Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform can connect you directly with support agents, ensuring they have the full context to assist you further," they added.

Here is a screenshot of Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform conversational chat answering a campaign performance summary question:

You can ask Copilot to recommend text and image assets for campaigns by simply entering your website URL during campaign creation. Copilot will use your URL to source and draft specific messaging and imagery to populate your asset group. Advertisers always have the flexibility to adjust their assets with built-in tools, like “Refine Recommendations” to align all assets to a custom theme provided by the user. In addition to images suggested by Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform, our image creation tool enables users to create and add high-quality imagery to campaigns in seconds, the company wrote.

You can learn more about these announcements over here.

